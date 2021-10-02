Advertisement

Pike County town hosts ‘Hoptoberfest’ with games, music, and more

Along with dozens of craft beers, Hoptoberfest brings fun for everyone with live music from...
Along with dozens of craft beers, Hoptoberfest brings fun for everyone with live music from local bands as well as games.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Pikeville hosted ‘Hoptoberfest’ on Oct. 2 with more than 50 different beers from local and statewide breweries on tap to sample and find something to tickle your tastebuds.

“There’s a great selection. Everything from the darks, porters, stouts, all the way down to your hazies, we’ve got ciders and lagers,” said Hoptoberfest board member Grondall Potter “If you talk to someone at a table or to one of us, they’re going to tell you what’ll suit your palate.”

Not only did the event offer dozens and dozens of brews, but it also offered some local music.

“We’ve got a lot going on,” said Appalachian Wireless Arena Senior Director of Sales and Marketing Josh Kesler. “Jason England & the Fatal Cool Kinfolk, they’re going to be on stage. This is a fun event. We just had the first pour with the mayor and there’s definitely plenty of brews to choose from.”

This event, and many others like it, offer a small taste of normalcy during a pandemic that has caused many to avoid going out and having fun.

“This is getting back to that normalcy, this is letting folks see that things are safe again, it’s exciting, it’s fun,” said Kesler, “people are tired of being inside from the pandemic, we still have to keep it safe, but it’s important for people to enjoy themselves as well.”

Hoptoberfest was scheduled for 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Kesler said the event was a hit with locals and everyone seemed to have a great time.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer and a car collided Friday morning along Route 2 killing a person.
Teen, 18, killed when car hits tractor-trailer
The Pinch Fire Department responded to a crash that closed I-79 for hours on Saturday morning.
Woman killed in crash on I-79 identified
Two people were killed in a crash in Wayne County.
Names released in Friday night fatal crash
Shooting in Franklin Furnace leaves one man dead.
Man killed in early morning shooting
Joshua and Suzanna Preece were arrested Wednesday on drug-related charges, marking Joshua's...
Pike County teachers no longer employed after arrest for drug-related charges

Latest News

The Adoption Popcorn Bar is open at the Autumn Festival in Paintsville through Saturday.
Popcorn for the Parsleys: Community uses festival booth to raise adoption fees for family
WV LOTTERY DRAWING 10-2-2021
WV LOTTERY DRAWING 10-2-2021
The Three Mile Creek Farms Pumpkin Patch offers a zipline, rock climbing, petting zoo, and many...
Pike County farm holds pumpkin patch for rescue animals
Brit Taylor's band hits the stage Saturday afternoon as Alley Fest turns up the volume on its...
‘Something special’ about Alley Fest: New event fills Paintsville streets with song