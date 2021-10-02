Popcorn for the Parsleys: Community uses festival booth to raise adoption fees for family

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Alex and Jerrica Parsley have been working to add a new member to their family for more than one year.

“We’ve been through a lot of hardships in growing our family,” Jerrica said.

Now, with a match in place for the Parsleys, the only hurdle in growth is the fee it takes to make their dream into a reality.

“It is unfortunately very expensive to adopt a child,” said Jerrica.

The family was given a $5,000 matching adoption grant this week if they could raise $5,000 to match the funds. They told their community via Facebook and had the money raised in three days. Now, they need to raise another $10,000 for fees by the end of October to bring their baby home in January.

“One of the guys said something like, ‘All money is God’s money and He’ll do with it what he wants.’ And when he said that, I was like, ‘Yeah. I mean, I believe... We’re Christian. We believe,’” said Jerrica. “But then this week we were like, ‘Okay. God is doing with it what He wants.’”

The community popped in again at the Autumn Festival in Paintsville, with a popcorn fundraiser on Main Street to keep the donations flowing.

The family and its loved ones gather in the booth, selling popcorn and fun toppings, to help them reach the top of their goal and make their family whole.

“It feels really good, just to know we have people that support us and are with us on this journey,” said Alex.

The family continues to accept donations and says they are eternally grateful for the community and those who have been with them along the journey.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.