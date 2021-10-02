Texas Tech wins at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In a game of scoring runs, Texas Tech got the last points on the day to beat West Virginia 23-20 in Morgantown. The Red Raiders scored the only points in the first half to lead 17-0. In the third quarter, WVU did the same thing behind a Leddie Brown rushing touchdown, a Casey Legg field goal then a Jarret Doege touchdown pass which tied the game.

In the final 15 minutes, it was a battle of field goals where Texas Tech hit the game winner with under 30 seconds to go to improve to 4-1 on the year while WVU falls to 2-3.

This story will be updated.

