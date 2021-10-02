Two killed in Friday night crash

WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says two people have died after a vehicle collision Friday night.

Deputies say the crash happened just after 8:00 p.m. along State Route 152 near Fort Gay Road.

The incident involved two vehicles, killing one male from each car. At this time, officials haven’t released if there were any additional passengers.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.