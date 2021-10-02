Advertisement

Woman killed in crash on I-79

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
UPDATE 10/2/21 @ 8:02 a.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One woman has died following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 79 in Kanawha County.

The woman was driving northbound on the highway when she went into the median, rolled into the southbound lanes and her car was hit by a pickup truck, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m.

The crashed happened between the Elkview and Big Chimney exits, deputies said.

All southbound traffic is being forced off at the Elkview exit right now and is able to get back on I-79 at Big Chimney. Metro 911 dispatchers do not have an estimated reopening time right now.

Investigators are still on scene of the crash and expect to be able to release the victim’s name and other information later in the day.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Department, the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded to the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY 10/2/21 @ 5:15 a.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 79 South is closed in Kanawha County early Saturday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers said a two-vehicle crash has closed all lanes, and is forcing all traffic to get off the highway at the Elkview exit. Dispatchers said there is no update on when the road will reopen.

One of the vehicles flipped on to its roof and someone was trapped inside, dispatchers said. There are other injuries reported as well.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is on scene along with Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department.

