Cats crack the Top 25

Buckeyes are back in the top 10
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Wildcats are back in elite company in college football. The Cats made a huge jump in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings as they are now in the 16th spot. This time last week, they were ranked 32nd. After dismantling Rutgers, Ohio State is now 7th. Here are the rest of the week 6 rankings.

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (53) 5-0 1541 1

2. Georgia (9) 5-0 1497 2

3. Iowa 5-0 1381 5

4. Penn St. 5-0 1360 4

5. Cincinnati 4-0 1320 7

6. Oklahoma 5-0 1248 6

7. Ohio St. 4-1 1094 11

8. Oregon 4-1 1069 3

9. Michigan 5-0 1053 14

10. BYU 5-0 990 13

11. Michigan St. 5-0 852 17

12. Oklahoma St. 5-0 749 19

13. Arkansas 4-1 745 8

14. Notre Dame 4-1 701 9

15. Coastal Carolina 5-0 694 16

16. Kentucky 5-0 662 -

17. Mississippi 3-1 601 12

18. Auburn 4-1 448 22

19. Wake Forest 5-0 412 24

20. Florida 3-2 343 10

21. Texas 4-1 303 -

22. Arizona St. 4-1 297 -

23. NC State 4-1 279 23

24. SMU 5-0 136 -

25. San Diego St. 4-0 111 -

Others receiving votes: Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon St. 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi St. 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno St. 5, Texas Tech 4, W. Michigan 3, Kansas St. 2, Appalachian St. 2, UCLA 1, Boston College 1.

