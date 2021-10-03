Cats crack the Top 25
Buckeyes are back in the top 10
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Wildcats are back in elite company in college football. The Cats made a huge jump in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings as they are now in the 16th spot. This time last week, they were ranked 32nd. After dismantling Rutgers, Ohio State is now 7th. Here are the rest of the week 6 rankings.
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (53) 5-0 1541 1
2. Georgia (9) 5-0 1497 2
3. Iowa 5-0 1381 5
4. Penn St. 5-0 1360 4
5. Cincinnati 4-0 1320 7
6. Oklahoma 5-0 1248 6
7. Ohio St. 4-1 1094 11
8. Oregon 4-1 1069 3
9. Michigan 5-0 1053 14
10. BYU 5-0 990 13
11. Michigan St. 5-0 852 17
12. Oklahoma St. 5-0 749 19
13. Arkansas 4-1 745 8
14. Notre Dame 4-1 701 9
15. Coastal Carolina 5-0 694 16
16. Kentucky 5-0 662 -
17. Mississippi 3-1 601 12
18. Auburn 4-1 448 22
19. Wake Forest 5-0 412 24
20. Florida 3-2 343 10
21. Texas 4-1 303 -
22. Arizona St. 4-1 297 -
23. NC State 4-1 279 23
24. SMU 5-0 136 -
25. San Diego St. 4-0 111 -
Others receiving votes: Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon St. 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi St. 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno St. 5, Texas Tech 4, W. Michigan 3, Kansas St. 2, Appalachian St. 2, UCLA 1, Boston College 1.
