Cats shock #10 Florida

Kentucky Wildcats logo
Kentucky Wildcats logo(KBTX)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - In one of the biggest games in recent Kroger Field history, the Kentucky Wildcats beat #10 Florida Saturday night and he final score was 20-13. The Cats remain unbeaten in 2021 and it also gives the Gators their second loss of the season. Florida only scored one touchdown on the night and that one came in the first quarter. UK’s Chris Rodriguez ran for 99 yards and scored a touchdown.

This story will be updated.

