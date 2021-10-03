Cats shock #10 Florida

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - In one of the biggest games in recent Kroger Field history, the Kentucky Wildcats beat #10 Florida Saturday night and he final score was 20-13. The Cats remain unbeaten in 2021 and it also gives the Gators their second loss of the season. Florida only scored one touchdown on the night and that one came in the first quarter. UK’s Chris Rodriguez ran for 99 yards and scored a touchdown.

