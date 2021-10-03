First Warning Forecast | Daily chances for rain this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The dry stretch definitely came to an end on Sunday as showers and even a few thunderstorms moved across the region throughout the day. Rain chances stay in the forecast through Saturday, but most days see scattered activity at best, meaning plenty of dry hours will still be seen. Meanwhile, temperatures remain well above average, especially in the mornings, putting the fall chill on an indefinite hold for now.

The steadier rain begins tapering after sunset Sunday evening, giving way to scattered shower activity overnight. Low temperatures only fall to the low 60s. Patchy fog may settle in to some of the river valleys.

Monday morning starts with clouds and areas of fog, giving way to a mix of clouds and sun for the afternoon as high temperatures reach the mid 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around at any point during the day.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday with a passing shower or two. Otherwise, the day stays mostly dry and warm as afternoon temperatures reach the upper 70s.

Passing showers and storms are likely on Wednesday and more so on Thursday as afternoon temperatures hover in the mid 70s.

Friday and Saturday continue to see scattered rain showers with afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s.

By Sunday, drier weather returns with decent sunshine. However, the warmth stays put as high temperatures near the 80-degree mark.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.