Advertisement

Man arrested after St. Albans police pursuit

Workman is wanted out of Boone County for a vehicle theft, Crawford said he is also wanted for...
Workman is wanted out of Boone County for a vehicle theft, Crawford said he is also wanted for malicious wounding charges.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST.ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals and St. Albans Police captured a wanted suspect after a vehicle pursuit sent an officer to the hospital.

The incident happened Thursday but officials say they were able to arrest Timothy Workman on Friday and charge him with burglary. He was found inside a residence on the 600 block of Ferrell Road near St. Albans.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a female resident opened the garage door. She noticed the rear entry door was ajar, and after seeing several police cruisers in the area, she called to report the suspicious find.

Officers responded and explained a suspect had fled from them nearby on foot. They searched the home and found Workman putting on women’s clothing inside, in an apparent attempt at disguise.

He’s being held at South Central Regional Jail and faces charges in Boone, Lincoln, Kanawha and Nicholas counties.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pinch Fire Department responded to a crash that closed I-79 for hours on Saturday morning.
Woman killed in crash on I-79 identified
Two people were killed in a crash in Wayne County.
Names released in Friday night fatal crash
Shooting in Franklin Furnace leaves one man dead.
Man killed in early morning shooting
A four vehicle accident has shut down Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, West Virginia causing...
Road shut down due to accident
Cabell County EMT dies after short battle with COVID-19
Cabell County EMT dies after short battle with COVID-19

Latest News

UK enters the AP Top 25 for the first time this season after 5-0 start
Mingo County deputies arrested Dalton Abbott on murder charges Saturday.
Man charged with murder after fight with neighbor
Mountaineers lose 23-20
WVU LOSES
Wild Ramp raises money with farm-to-table dinner
Wild Ramp raises money with farm-to-table dinner