Man arrested after St. Albans police pursuit

ST.ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals and St. Albans Police captured a wanted suspect after a vehicle pursuit sent an officer to the hospital.

The incident happened Thursday but officials say they were able to arrest Timothy Workman on Friday and charge him with burglary. He was found inside a residence on the 600 block of Ferrell Road near St. Albans.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a female resident opened the garage door. She noticed the rear entry door was ajar, and after seeing several police cruisers in the area, she called to report the suspicious find.

Officers responded and explained a suspect had fled from them nearby on foot. They searched the home and found Workman putting on women’s clothing inside, in an apparent attempt at disguise.

He’s being held at South Central Regional Jail and faces charges in Boone, Lincoln, Kanawha and Nicholas counties.

