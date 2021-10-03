Man charged with murder after a fight with neighbor

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mingo County deputies said Dalton Abbott has been charged for 1st degree murder of Micheal Poler from an incident that happened Friday.

Deputies said the two were neighbors and they said Abbott went into Poler’s home in the Tamcliff area near Gilbert, W.VA. Friday around noon when a fight happened that when too far. The fight left Poler with internal injuries and several broken ribs.

Poler was taken to Logan Regional Hospital where he later died from his injuries. Sheriff’s office was called out the hospital Friday evening around 7 p.m. to investigate.

Deputies said Abbott was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office and the Gilbert Police Department Saturday. Deputies said they are still investigating a motive in the case.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.