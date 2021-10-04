Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | Health care system still strained despite improving numbers

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – While COVID numbers are starting to trend in a positive direction, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said the state still faces considerable hurdles.

“This doesn’t mean our hospitals are still not overwhelmed,” the governor said, just before showing a video from staff at King’s Daughters Medical Center reporting how difficult the delta variant has been regarding critically ill patients, many who have passed away.

Beshear reported the following statistics from the last three days:

- 2,511 new cases/54 deaths on Saturday

- 1,201 new cases/22 deaths on Sunday

- 1,239 new cases/26 deaths on Monday

The governor reported a 9.31% positivity rate on Monday, saying “it is falling every single day … there’s a lot of positive to take from it.”

Despite the continued strain on health care workers, hospitalizations are down 15%. As of Monday, though, 62 of 96 hospitals are reporting critical staffing shortages.

Beshear said he will approach the Legislature about allocating $420 million in reward payments to essential workers from American Rescue Plan funds. He said he hopes to distribute the funding by 2022.

Regarding the ongoing vaccination effort, 2,719,398 Kentuckians have received at least a first vaccine. The 65- to 74-year-old age group has the most people vaccinated – at 95%, according to the governor.

