COVID-19 W.Va. | 47 additional deaths, 846 new cases reported

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 4, 2021, there are currently 12,284 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 47 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,769 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old female from Lincoln County, an 80-year old male from Mineral County, a 73-year old female from Lewis County, a 21-year old male from Braxton County, a 59-year old female from Pleasants County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Randolph County, a 77-year old female from Harrison County, a 67-year old male from Clay County, an 87-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 20-year old male from Berkeley County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Putnam County, a 40-year old female from Lewis County, a 71-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 58-year old male from Randolph County, a 55-year old female from Ohio County, a 70-year old male from Berkeley County, a 79-year old female from Jefferson County, a 74-year old female from Preston County, a 104-year old female from Cabell County, a 61-year old female from Lewis County, a 71-year old male from Nicholas County, a 79-year old female from Wayne County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 35-year old male from Harrison County, a 51-year old female from Harrison County, a 74-year old male from Berkeley County, a 69-year old female from Wood County, a 92-year old male from Raleigh County, a 91-year old male from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Mineral County, a 79-year old female from Lincoln County, a 60-year old male from Barbour County, an 85-year old male from Wood County, a 53-year old female from Wayne County, a 99-year old female from Hancock County, a 72-year old female from Wood County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 72-year old female from Mercer County, a 76-year old female from Roane County, a 64-year old male from Fayette County, an 82-year old female from Raleigh County, a 67-year old female from Logan County, a 64-year old female from Logan County, a 64-year old female from Logan County, and a 69-year old male from Logan County.

245,544 total cases of COVID-19 have been reported in West Virginia since the start of the pandemic.

3,602 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported as of Monday.

28 counties are color-coded red on the state’s County Alert System map.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (Gov. Justice Office)

Right now, 913 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 271 have been admitted to the ICU and 184 are on ventilators.

229,491 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (88), Berkeley (767), Boone (195), Braxton (105), Brooke (78), Cabell (623), Calhoun (21), Clay (43), Doddridge (72), Fayette (329), Gilmer (46), Grant (117), Greenbrier (227), Hampshire (109), Hancock (184), Hardy (78), Harrison (761), Jackson (222), Jefferson (261), Kanawha (1,071), Lewis (140), Lincoln (156), Logan (261), Marion (565), Marshall (181), Mason (152), McDowell (221), Mercer (505), Mineral (230), Mingo (185), Monongalia (274), Monroe (54), Morgan (92), Nicholas (209), Ohio (146), Pendleton (21), Pleasants (48), Pocahontas (28), Preston (353), Putnam (430), Raleigh (401), Randolph (126), Ritchie (93), Roane (149), Summers (79), Taylor (114), Tucker (36), Tyler (77), Upshur (157), Wayne (325), Webster (70), Wetzel (139), Wirt (43), Wood (684), Wyoming (143). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 56 percent is fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

