Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 47 additional deaths, 846 new cases reported

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 4, 2021, there are currently 12,284 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 47 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,769 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old female from Lincoln County, an 80-year old male from Mineral County, a 73-year old female from Lewis County, a 21-year old male from Braxton County, a 59-year old female from Pleasants County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Randolph County, a 77-year old female from Harrison County, a 67-year old male from Clay County, an 87-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 20-year old male from Berkeley County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Putnam County, a 40-year old female from Lewis County, a 71-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 58-year old male from Randolph County, a 55-year old female from Ohio County, a 70-year old male from Berkeley County, a 79-year old female from Jefferson County, a 74-year old female from Preston County, a 104-year old female from Cabell County, a 61-year old female from Lewis County, a 71-year old male from Nicholas County, a 79-year old female from Wayne County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 35-year old male from Harrison County, a 51-year old female from Harrison County, a 74-year old male from Berkeley County, a 69-year old female from Wood County, a 92-year old male from Raleigh County, a 91-year old male from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Mineral County, a 79-year old female from Lincoln County, a 60-year old male from Barbour County, an 85-year old male from Wood County, a 53-year old female from Wayne County, a 99-year old female from Hancock County, a 72-year old female from Wood County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 72-year old female from Mercer County, a 76-year old female from Roane County, a 64-year old male from Fayette County, an 82-year old female from Raleigh County, a 67-year old female from Logan County, a 64-year old female from Logan County, a 64-year old female from Logan County, and a 69-year old male from Logan County.

245,544 total cases of COVID-19 have been reported in West Virginia since the start of the pandemic.

3,602 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported as of Monday.

28 counties are color-coded red on the state’s County Alert System map.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(Gov. Justice Office)

Right now, 913 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 271 have been admitted to the ICU and 184 are on ventilators.

229,491 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (88), Berkeley (767), Boone (195), Braxton (105), Brooke (78), Cabell (623), Calhoun (21), Clay (43), Doddridge (72), Fayette (329), Gilmer (46), Grant (117), Greenbrier (227), Hampshire (109), Hancock (184), Hardy (78), Harrison (761), Jackson (222), Jefferson (261), Kanawha (1,071), Lewis (140), Lincoln (156), Logan (261), Marion (565), Marshall (181), Mason (152), McDowell (221), Mercer (505), Mineral (230), Mingo (185), Monongalia (274), Monroe (54), Morgan (92), Nicholas (209), Ohio (146), Pendleton (21), Pleasants (48), Pocahontas (28), Preston (353), Putnam (430), Raleigh (401), Randolph (126), Ritchie (93), Roane (149), Summers (79), Taylor (114), Tucker (36), Tyler (77), Upshur (157), Wayne (325), Webster (70), Wetzel (139), Wirt (43), Wood (684), Wyoming (143). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 56 percent is fully vaccinated.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(Gov. Justice Office)

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mingo County deputies arrested Dalton Abbott on murder charges Saturday.
Man charged with murder after fight with neighbor
Two people were killed in a crash in Wayne County.
Names released in Friday night fatal crash
The Pinch Fire Department responded to a crash that closed I-79 for hours on Saturday morning.
Woman killed in crash on I-79 identified
Shooting in Franklin Furnace leaves one man dead.
Man killed in early morning shooting
A four vehicle accident has shut down Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, West Virginia causing...
Road shut down due to accident

Latest News

King’s Daughters Medical Center has been designated one of 52 Regional Monoclonal Antibody...
King’s Daughters Medical Center designated Regional Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Center
Huntington Episcopal Churches hosts annual blessing of animals
Huntington Episcopal Churches hosts annual blessing of animals
Pumpkin Parade draws crowds to Milton, West Virginia
Pumpkin Parade draws crowds to Milton, West Virginia
Yeager Airport to hold mock emergency drills
Yeager Airport to hold mock emergency drills