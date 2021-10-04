Advertisement

Crash closes I-79 South

Interstate 79 South is closed Monday evening in the Clendenin area after a crash that led to...
Interstate 79 South is closed Monday evening in the Clendenin area after a crash that led to one vehicle catching fire.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 79 South is closed Monday evening in the Clendenin area after a crash that led to one vehicle catching fire, Metro 911 dispatchers said.

The accident was reported just before 7 p.m.

Dispatchers say no injuries were reported.

One northbound lane also was closed.

It is unknown how much longer the closure will last. Additional details are unavailable.

