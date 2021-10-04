Drugs offenses made up more than 1 in 5 arrests in Ky.

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - New data suggest overall crime dropped across the state in 2020, according to crime statistics released by Kentucky State Police.

Some departments like the Louisa Police Department said the agencies didn’t see drastic changes in crime.

“We had a few isolated incidents. We didn’t see much change from last year to this year,” said Louisa Police Chief Greg Fugitt. “As far as the crime, I didn’t see much of change or impact at all.”

The number of murders rose last year, by more than 58%. There were 405 in 2019, and that number jumped to 640 in 2020.

Other agencies across the state responded to an increase in the number of calls.

Drug offenses make up more than one in five arrests in Kentucky, the most of any crime.

“I’m surprised it was only one in five,” said Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods. “Crime in Boyd County is mainly related to drug offenses. They’re all intertwined.”

Woods hired an additional drug officer to help combat the problem.

“Keep the information coming. If I don’t know about the problems, I can’t help, " Woods said. " You can call our office or use the tip line to report drug activity.”

Along with homicides, arson, and bribery arrests also went up from 2019 to 2020.

