Embrace your skin | ending negative self-talk

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Do you ever look in the mirror and not like what’s staring back at you? Do you say things like, “You can’t go out looking like this!” We’d never say that to someone else, so why do we feel it’s okay to criticize ourselves?

One skincare company is changing the conversation and wants to help discourage negative self-talk and replace it with confidence.

Founder of Tula Skincare, Dr. Roshini Raj, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to discuss this movement and the impact negative self-talk has on your well-being.

