‘He was so much more than a coach:’ Johnson County lays to rest legendary coach

JOHNSON COUNTY Ky. (WSAZ) - The Johnson County community filled Johnson Central’s gymnasium Monday to honor the life of Coach Jim Matney.

Matney died Tuesday after a long battle in the hospital with COVID-19.

The community celebrated the life of Matney, who was known as an advocate for eastern Kentucky.

“Matney had seen with his own eyes the struggle of the people in the mountains, and with those experiences came wisdom and he took that wisdom and he imparted it upon his players,” Zach Collins said.

Hundreds filled the gym, many wearing black and gold. Several people spoke, telling the lessons Matney left behind, especially teaching his players to be proud of where they are from.

“He was so much more than coach, so much more a father figure, an encourager, a defender and uplifter, a preacher,” Chad Blair said. “He said, ‘I felt my ministry was to the kids of the mountains that’s where God could use me’.”

The speakers spoke to Matney’s love of being a husband and father. They said that was his greatest treasure.

“All of his awards and all of his championship titles pale in comparison, because make no mistake about it the greatest thing in his life was Debby, Dalton and Carson,” Blair said.

Speakers said Matney was a humble man who always gave God the credit, and focused on making believers out of doubters.

“The pride of the mountains flowed from Jim Matney like a creek on a rainy day,” one said. “His love for the people of these mountains was as deep as the hollers that they were raised in and the legacy that he cemented in these mountains will be as strongly cemented as the mountains themselves in our region for many years to come.”

Instead of donating flowers, the family says you can donate to a college fund for Matney’s sons Dalton and Carson though City National Bank in Paintsville.

