Herd with another soccer shut-out

NORFOLK, Va. – The 5th-ranked Marshall men’s soccer team earned its fourth-straight clean sheet with a 1-0 win at Old Dominion on Sunday in Conference USA action.

Graduate-student Pedro Dolabella scored his sixth goal of the year and third in the last two matches. Head coach Chris Grassie earned his 150th win of his coaching career. It is also the first time since 2012 that Marshall has delivered at least four-straight shutouts. The Herd had three-straight shutouts at three different times during the 2020-21 season. Back in 2012, Marshall had five-straight clean sheets to begin the year.

The Thundering Herd improves to 6-1-3 overall and 1-0-2 in Conference USA play. The Monarchs fall to 2-5-1 overall and 0-2-1 in league action.

“Very professional performance from us today,” coach Grassie said. “ODU are very improved from last season, and they were very organized. They sat-in with five at the back and didn’t come out, so similar to Kentucky they were hard to break down. But we played well and showed good discipline to not rush play. In the second half we got more penetration from our front five, and were able to create quite a few chances. A tough, but good three points on the road.”

Marshall outshot Old Dominion 10-6 in the match and six to four on goal. The Herd also won the possession battle 63 to 37-percent as Marshall again faced a loaded back line.

In the first half, both teams managed three shots each. Marshall had just one shot on goal by junior Joao Souza in the fifth minute. Old Dominion had all three on target with senior goalkeeper Oliver Semmle making the saves.

Despite having possession 64-percent of the first half, the match was scoreless at the break.

In the second half, Marshall outshot the home team 7-3 and had four shots on goal as the Herd began to break through the tight defense. Dolabella came through in the 59th minute, receiving a long pass from junior Max Schneider, and then dribbling through the box before finally firing a shot that beat the keeper.

Dolabella now leads the Herd with six goals and is tied with senior Vinicius Fernandes for the team lead in points with 16. The goal was the 19th of Dolabella’s career putting him into a tie with former teammate Jamil Roberts (2017-20) for sixth-place all-time in program history. His career points total is now up to 52 as he moves ahead of Ian Leggett (1996-99) for sole possession of eight place in team history. Dolabella has only had two matches this season that he did not register a goal or an assist.

The Herd kept up the pressure in the second half as Souza had a shot on goal in the 63rd minute, and Schneider had one in the 70th minute and another in the 79th minute. Redshirt junior Milo Yosef blasted a close-range shot in the 81st minute that deflected away by the keeper. Semmle tallied his last save of the day in the 88th minute to help preserve the shutout.

Semmle earned his 15th career clean sheet and is tied for second all-time at Marshall with Taly Goode (1996-00).

The Herd has another road match in Conference USA action on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Florida Atlantic.

