I-64 East near Nitro exits to narrow during construction

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Construction on Interstate 64 near Nitro is bringing many obstacles that may slow your commute, including narrow lanes, lane shifts, signs and slower speeds.

If you’re traveling east toward Charleston, enjoy the easy trip while it lasts.

This Tuesday, West Virginia Department of Highways engineers tell WSAZ that eastbound lanes will see new traffic patterns.

Isaac Smith said he already tries to avoid traveling that section of the interstate with the construction.

“We go down there quite a bit and eat and shop, but if I can avoid it I’ll avoid it,” Smith said. “It takes a lot more time to get where you want to get because it bottlenecks.”

The new pattern will affect drivers heading east between the Winfield and Nitro exits. The speed will slow to 55 mph throughout the work zone section, and both lanes will also become more narrow and shift.

“The work they are doing around that area is going to wind up being a really good thing when it’s done,” Isaac said.

DOH construction engineers said to expect more congestion because of the slower speeds. Michael Smith said he hopes people slow down.

“I would just say to take a little time and just be patient because it is what it is. They have to do their job,” Smith said.

The lane shifts will now affect both sides of I-64 between Nitro and Winfield. Crews said the shifts and work zones will continue until the project is complete, which is estimated to be in fall of 2024.

