Traffic flow to shift during second phase of I-64 widening project

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – We have a traffic alert for drivers who use Interstate 64 in the Barboursville area.

Starting Monday night, the second phase of a widening will begin between the Huntington Mall and Merrritts Creek Road (mile-markers 18 to 20), according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

Road crews will be putting up temporary concrete barriers to shift westbound traffic, and the traffic flow will be shifted during the work.

Starting at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, the westbound fast lane will be closed. Sometime after 10 p.m., the fast lane will reopen, and the slow lane will be closed.

According to WVDOT, “all westbound traffic will be shifted to the contraflow lane, or median, once the lanes are shifted. While work is going on, westbound exits 18 and 20 will be inaccessible, so westbound drivers will have to detour to either exit 15 or exit 28.”

WVDOT said all work is expected to be finished by 6 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5. At that time, westbound drivers will again be able to use exit 18 and exit 20.

The work is the second phase of a project to widen I-64 to eight lanes between the Huntington Mall and Merritts Creek Road.

