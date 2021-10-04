At least 49 Kentucky public school workers dead from COVID

PIKEVILLE, Ky (AP) - Another Kentucky public school employee has died of COVID-19, bringing the total to at least 49.

That’s according to the educator’s group Kentucky 120 United, which has been tracking the deaths of public school workers from pre-K to 12th grade.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the most recent victim of the pandemic was Kimberly Williamson.

She was an elementary substitute instructional assistant and substitute custodian in the Pike County schools.

The 46-year-old was a mother of two was engaged to be married.

She had one grandchild and another on the way.

