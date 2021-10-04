Advertisement

At least 49 Kentucky public school workers dead from COVID

(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky (AP) - Another Kentucky public school employee has died of COVID-19, bringing the total to at least 49.

That’s according to the educator’s group Kentucky 120 United, which has been tracking the deaths of public school workers from pre-K to 12th grade.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the most recent victim of the pandemic was Kimberly Williamson.

She was an elementary substitute instructional assistant and substitute custodian in the Pike County schools.

The 46-year-old was a mother of two was engaged to be married.

She had one grandchild and another on the way.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mingo County deputies arrested Dalton Abbott on murder charges Saturday.
Man charged with murder after fight with neighbor
Two people were killed in a crash in Wayne County.
Names released in Friday night fatal crash
The Pinch Fire Department responded to a crash that closed I-79 for hours on Saturday morning.
Woman killed in crash on I-79 identified
Shooting in Franklin Furnace leaves one man dead.
Man killed in early morning shooting
A four vehicle accident has shut down Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, West Virginia causing...
Road shut down due to accident

Latest News

Shooting reported in Portsmouth neighborhood, one person killed
Kentucky judge won’t revisit order upholding vaccine mandate
Trial against pharmacy chains’ opioid sales set to begin
Burnham was wanted in the death of an 83-year-old Cumberland woman and the shooting deaths of...
Police: Man wanted in 3 Md. deaths found in W. Virginia