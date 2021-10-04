Advertisement

Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting

By Joseph Payton
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A friend of 43-year-old Charles Cremeans is struggling to process his sudden loss. Cremeans died after suffering a gunshot wound early Saturday morning in Franklin Furnace.

“Chuck was more than just a friend, he was family,” said Wendy Jenkins. Her husband worked as a mechanic with Cremeans.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says the 911 caller said Cremeans had been injured in a fall. But when rushed to a nearby medical center, it was discovered that he had been shot. He later died from that gunshot wound.

“My kids adored him. It feels surreal to even talk about him in the past tense ,” Jenkins said.

Cremeans was the owner of Chuck’s Auto Repair in Ironton -- a business that Jenkins says he was very proud of.

“It was always Chucky’s dream to have his own place,” Jenkins said.

Scioto County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 53-year-old Tracie Darby. She is charged with obstructing official business and tampering with evidence. She is being held in the Scioto County Jail without bond.

Cremeans’ body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s office for an autopsy.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mingo County deputies arrested Dalton Abbott on murder charges Saturday.
Man charged with murder after fight with neighbor
Two people were killed in a crash in Wayne County.
Names released in Friday night fatal crash
The Pinch Fire Department responded to a crash that closed I-79 for hours on Saturday morning.
Woman killed in crash on I-79 identified
Shooting in Franklin Furnace leaves one man dead.
Man killed in early morning shooting
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

Construction on I-64 near the Nitro and St. Albans will affect eastbound lanes and westbound...
I-64 East near Nitro exits to narrow during construction
Johnson County lays to rest legendary coach
‘He was so much more than a coach:’ Johnson County lays to rest legendary coach
The organization is beginning a pilot program from families in Putnam County.
START program to help families in recovery
Starting Monday night, the second phase of a widening will begin on I-64 between the Huntington...
Traffic flow to shift during second phase of I-64 widening project