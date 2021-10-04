Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting

FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A friend of 43-year-old Charles Cremeans is struggling to process his sudden loss. Cremeans died after suffering a gunshot wound early Saturday morning in Franklin Furnace.

“Chuck was more than just a friend, he was family,” said Wendy Jenkins. Her husband worked as a mechanic with Cremeans.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says the 911 caller said Cremeans had been injured in a fall. But when rushed to a nearby medical center, it was discovered that he had been shot. He later died from that gunshot wound.

“My kids adored him. It feels surreal to even talk about him in the past tense ,” Jenkins said.

Cremeans was the owner of Chuck’s Auto Repair in Ironton -- a business that Jenkins says he was very proud of.

“It was always Chucky’s dream to have his own place,” Jenkins said.

Scioto County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 53-year-old Tracie Darby. She is charged with obstructing official business and tampering with evidence. She is being held in the Scioto County Jail without bond.

Cremeans’ body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s office for an autopsy.

