Meet the presidential candidates | Finalists named in MU president search to visit campus

(WDTV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va.As announced last week, five finalists have been named in the search for Marshall University’s next president and the candidates will be visiting the Huntington and South Charleston campuses Oct. 11-19.

The detailed schedule of open candidate meetings has been finalized and includes opportunities for students, faculty, staff and the public to meet and talk with these finalists, and to provide feedback to the search committee.

Community receptions will be held on both campuses for each candidate and are open to the public. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend these open receptions to meet the candidates. The schedule of community receptions is as follows:

Monday, Oct. 11 - Community Receptions for Robyn Hannigan, Provost, Clarkson University

· 10-11 a.m. on the South Charleston Campus (Academic Center, Room 210)

· 5-6 p.m. on the Huntington Campus (J. Churchill Hodges Atrium, Arthur Weisberg Family Applied Engineering Complex)

Tuesday, Oct. 12 – Community Receptions for Brad D. Smith, Co-Founder, Wing 2 Wing Foundation

  • 10-11 a.m. on the South Charleston Campus (Academic Center, Room 210)

· 5-6 p.m. on the Huntington Campus (J. Churchill Hodges Atrium, Arthur Weisberg Family Applied Engineering Complex)

Wednesday, Oct. 13 – Community Receptions for Kathy Johnson, Executive Vice Chancellor and Chief Academic Officer, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI)

  • 10-11 a.m. on the South Charleston Campus (Academic Center, Room 210)
  • 5-6 p.m. on the Huntington Campus (J. Churchill Hodges Atrium, Arthur Weisberg Family Applied Engineering Complex)

Thursday, Oct. 14 – Community Receptions for Bernard Arulanandam, Vice President for Research, Economic Development, and Knowledge Enterprise, The University of Texas at San Antonio

· 10-11 a.m. on the South Charleston Campus (Academic Center, Room 210)

· 5-6 p.m. on the Huntington Campus (J. Churchill Hodges Atrium, Arthur Weisberg Family Applied Engineering Complex)

Monday, Oct. 18 – Community Receptions for Bret Danilowicz, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Florida Atlantic University

· 10-11 a.m. on the South Charleston Campus (Academic Center, Room 210)

· 5-6 p.m. on the Huntington Campus (J. Churchill Hodges Atrium, Arthur Weisberg Family Applied Engineering Complex)

Short biographical sketches and photographs provided by the candidates, as well as links to submit feedback about the finalists’ campus visits, are available here. After reviewing the feedback, the Board of Governors is expected to make its final selection at the regularly scheduled board meeting Oct. 28.

