‘The pumpkins are here.’ | Kenova Pumpkin House will light up in 2021

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After being cancelled due to COVID-19 risks in 2020, a fall tradition will return for the 2021 season.

The centerpiece of the Ceredo-Kenova AutumnFest, the Pumpkin House, will light up in October.

Former Kenova Mayor Ric Griffith told WSAZ.com Monday, “The pumpkins are here. We’re setting up the pallets in the backyard and the scaffolding. A national guard unit will be here Friday to assemble shelves. The Spring Valley football team will help Thursday set up the musical wall.”

The 1891 Victorian home located at 748 Beech Street is listed on the National Historic Register and is a major tourist attraction.

More than 3,000 carved pumpkins are displayed at the house every year.

