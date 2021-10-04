Advertisement

Salvation Army Angel Tree applications open online

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Christmas is 82 days away, but some organizations are already gearing up for the holiday. Starting Monday, the Salvation Army is taking online applications for their Angel Tree program.

Families in need can register their children to be a part of the program. Then they can be adopted as soon as trees go up in early November.

From Oct. 4-15, families in need can register their children online. This registration window is only for families in Kanawha, Roane, and Clay counties. Click here for information on online and in-person registration for Logan, Boone, Mingo, and Putnam counties.

To apply for the angel tree program online, use the name of your county for the code. Then you will upload your ID, SNAP letter, or proof of income.

You also need to upload birth certificates or a medical card for all of the children in the household. To do this, you need a working phone number and email address. Officials say people in need are already signing up.

“Today was our first online day, and we’ve already hit the ground running lots of phone calls,” Salvation Army Major Jayne May said.

After you’re finished with the application, you’ll get an “angel code”. Once you’re approved, you’ll also get the acceptance letter. Officials say you need to hold on to those as they are your tickets for picking up the Angel Tree packages.

