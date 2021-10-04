Advertisement

Shooting reported in Portsmouth neighborhood, one person killed

(Dakota News Now)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A person is dead following a shooting in Portsmouth, Ohio, according to the Portsmouth Police Chief.

The shooting was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Friday along Eck Court Road.

One person was killed.

The police chief says according to the initial call, the victim was shot multiple times.

According to the chief, the department never responds to calls from the neighborhood where the shooting took place.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mingo County deputies arrested Dalton Abbott on murder charges Saturday.
Man charged with murder after fight with neighbor
Two people were killed in a crash in Wayne County.
Names released in Friday night fatal crash
The Pinch Fire Department responded to a crash that closed I-79 for hours on Saturday morning.
Woman killed in crash on I-79 identified
Shooting in Franklin Furnace leaves one man dead.
Man killed in early morning shooting
A four vehicle accident has shut down Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, West Virginia causing...
Road shut down due to accident

Latest News

Kentucky judge won’t revisit order upholding vaccine mandate
Trial against pharmacy chains’ opioid sales set to begin
Burnham was wanted in the death of an 83-year-old Cumberland woman and the shooting deaths of...
Police: Man wanted in 3 Md. deaths found in W. Virginia
At least 49 Kentucky public school workers dead from COVID