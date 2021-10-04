Shooting reported in Portsmouth neighborhood, one person killed

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A person is dead following a shooting in Portsmouth, Ohio, according to the Portsmouth Police Chief.

The shooting was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Friday along Eck Court Road.

One person was killed.

The police chief says according to the initial call, the victim was shot multiple times.

According to the chief, the department never responds to calls from the neighborhood where the shooting took place.

This is a developing story.

