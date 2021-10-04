START program to help families in recovery

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new pilot program looks to keep families with young children together, while parents undergo treatment and recovery for substance use disorder.

The program is called START, (Sobriety, Treatment, and Recovery Teams) and is based on a successful, national, multi-state effort.

“This is another very innovative effort that looks at another aspect of addiction, from the viewpoint of a child and how we can break that cycle of addiction,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, director of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Office of Drug Control Policy. “So we’re not just putting people into treatment, but we’re putting people into treatment that then improves the outcomes of their kids so it has a multiplicative effect long term.”

The initial targeted group is families involved in CPS (Child Protective Services) with children under the age of 5.

“Families are also motivating. They want us, they inspire us to do better when you see your kids and want a better life for them than what you had, he said. “When a child is involved, it can be a very stressful time but also a very hopeful time and a time that families can use to maintain and sustain their recovery.”

The efforts are also designed to help reduce strain on an already inundated foster care system.

“This is a long-term battle that we win this battle by a bunch of small successes,” he said. “So every time that we get one more person into recovery, that individual could be an inspiration to so many other new people.”

Additional pilot programs remain in the planning phases and are expected to launch in Fayette, Kanawha, Mercer, and Raleigh counties by the end of 2021.

Prestera Center provided the following statement to WSAZ:

Prestera Center for Mental Health Services, Inc. has received funding from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR), Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP), to provide START services. START stands for Sobriety, Treatment And Recovery Teams and is a model for bringing behavioral health care treatment and recovery services to families involved with Child Protective Services (CPS) at WV DHHR offices in Kanawha and Putnam Counties in West Virginia.

START funding is dedicated to developing care teams and building relationships for a community-based collaborative system in Kanawha and Putnam counties in West Virginia. It is anticipated that the project will complete ongoing evaluation and may eventually serve as a model approach for all West Virginia counties.

In the START program, families receive a range of intensive services and support ensuring child safety, nurturing, and permanency in homes when parents use substances and/or are substance dependent. Crisis intervention is commonly required by the target population due to suicidal or homicidal ideation, physical aggression, self-injurious behavior, chaotic living environments, or other serious risk-taking behavior (including children running away).

Crisis planning is a part of the family treatment plan. Planning, braiding, communicating, and coordinating care for START members in collaboration with the family is essential to accomplishing the goals of the family and the safety of the children remaining at home.

Experience reveals that CPS-involved families require a unique constellation of services that can be immediately accessed to address their complex needs. A specially trained CPS worker is paired with a Family Mentor, who is an individual with lived experience in substance abuse and Child Welfare. This dyad works in conjunction with an integrated child and family team that meets regularly and as needed.

In addition to the CPS worker and Family Mentor, membership of these family teams includes the child and family; treatment providers (mental health and/or substance use counseling), court and education system representatives when possible; and, other individuals identified by the child and family who are important to them and who may be able to provide informal supports. This is a shared decision-making process that includes an ongoing assessment of the family strengths and needs and plans for child safety; preventing and responding to a crisis; treatment (child and all family members); supports required for parents to maintain recovery; assistance with housing; behavioral health and primary care; employment/education; transportation; community support services such as support groups; the development of informal family supports; childcare; and any other needs that, if not met, may impair the parent’s ability to reach and maintain recovery. The family mentor provides engagement and additional support to the parent(s).

All treatment services provided are trauma-informed, evidence-based, and are provided for all members of the family. Intensive outpatient services are provided when needed and are gender-specific and are designed to address co-occurring disorders as indicated. Drug testing is completed regularly. Arrangements are made for childcare and transportation as needed.

As implementation begins, anyone interested in working for Prestera Center with START families should apply at www.prestera.org/careers. For additional information about START, contact Catherine Luikart at Catherine.Luikart@prestera.org. Start at www.prestera.org.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.