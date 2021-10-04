Advertisement

SurviveHER founder talks genetic testing for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

To kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, breast cancer survivor and SurviveHER founder, Lyndsay Levingston, joined Rob on Studio 3 to share her powerful story about surviving breast cancer and the importance of genetic testing in both assessing risk and determining treatment options.

Click here to learn more about SurviveHER.

