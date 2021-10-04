SurviveHER founder talks genetic testing for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

To kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, breast cancer survivor and SurviveHER founder, Lyndsay Levingston, joined Rob on Studio 3 to share her powerful story about surviving breast cancer and the importance of genetic testing in both assessing risk and determining treatment options.

Click here to learn more about SurviveHER.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.