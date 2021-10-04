Advertisement

The vitamin verdict: do they work

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)–

Fifty percent of all American adults take a multivitamin each day … that increases to 70 percent for people 65 and older. It’s big business, totaling more than 12 billion dollars a year. But is it money well spent? Do vitamins really make a difference?

They come in all shapes and all sizes … with everything from a to zinc … but do vitamins really work?

The verdict is in … “if you eat fruits and vegetables every day, you get more than enough vitamins needed for your body.”

Research involving 450 thousand people found that multivitamins did not reduce the risk for heart disease or cancer. Another study tracked men for 12 years and found that multivitamins did not reduce the risk for mental decline ... And researchers found too much vitamin-e and beta-carotene may not help but hurt your heart health. And what about gummy vitamins?

Adults now comprise up to 80 percent of the gummy vitamin market. Consumer lab dot com found that four out of five gummy products contained more than their listed amounts. This could lead to elevated risks of some cancers. Bottom line, researchers at Johns Hopkins believe eating a healthy diet and maintaining a healthy weight may be better than popping a few of these.

Some gummies, including kids’ gummies made by flintstones vitamins and women’s gummies made by nature’s way, passed the consumer lab dot com testing. Experts agree the exception for vitamins is supplemental iron and folic acid for women who plan to become pregnant or who are pregnant. The recommended daily dose is 400 micrograms of folic acid daily.

Source:

https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/wellness-and-prevention/is-there-really-any-benefit-to-multivitamins

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Robert Walko, Videographer and Editor.

To receive a free weekly email on Smart Living from Ivanhoe, sign up at:  http://www.ivanhoe.com/ftk

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mingo County deputies arrested Dalton Abbott on murder charges Saturday.
Man charged with murder after fight with neighbor
Two people were killed in a crash in Wayne County.
Names released in Friday night fatal crash
The Pinch Fire Department responded to a crash that closed I-79 for hours on Saturday morning.
Woman killed in crash on I-79 identified
Shooting in Franklin Furnace leaves one man dead.
Man killed in early morning shooting
A four vehicle accident has shut down Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, West Virginia causing...
Road shut down due to accident

Latest News

Surf Therapy: Healing foster kids one wave at a time
Surf Therapy: Healing foster kids one wave at a time
2021 West Virginia Book Festival
2021 West Virginia Book Festival
Tailgating and viewing party tips
Tailgating and viewing party tips
Benefits of cardio with Coach Chris
Benefits of cardio with Coach Chris
Embrace your skin | ending negative self-talk
Embrace your skin | ending negative self-talk