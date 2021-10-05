Advertisement

Aide fired due to ‘inappropriate incidents’ in classroom

An aide from Horace Mann Middle School was terminated Monday night during a Kanawha County Board of Education meeting due to “inappropriate incidents” in a classroom.(WRDW)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An aide from Horace Mann Middle School was terminated Monday night during a Kanawha County Board of Education meeting due to “inappropriate incidents” in a classroom.

A school spokesperson said Tuesday that the inappropriate incidents were captured on video involving the man.

She said he is not one of three charged in an investigation involving alleged abuse of special needs students at Horace Mann Middle. The spokesperson said the aide who was terminated had left the classroom in March – well before the alleged mistreatment of the special needs students.

Three Horace Mann Middle School employees facing battery charges

The incidents, however, happened in the same classroom.

“In that review, we discovered incidents involving (the aide) that we deemed to be inappropriate, which led to his termination by the Board,” the spokesperson said.

She said school officials reviewed video footage of the alleged incidents.

