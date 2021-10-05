Advertisement

Caught on camera: Crocodile snatches drone out of midair

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Documentary filmmakers shooting in an Australian lagoon got an intimate look at the animal kingdom’s most powerful bite.

An ABC News Australia crew was capturing video of crocodiles in their native waters when a snappy croc went in for its close-up, snatching the drone out of midair.

The filmmakers figured the drone was gone for good, but lo and behold, it was found two weeks later when it washed ashore.

The mangled drone was peppered with bite marks, but the amazing video survived.

