City Council approves 90 new Tasers, improvements for park

Charleston City Council on Monday night approved 90 new Tasers for the Charleston Police Department, along with some improvements for Cato Park.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Charleston City Council on Monday night approved 90 new Tasers for the Charleston Police Department, along with some improvements for Cato Park.

Council members passed a resolution authorizing the purchase of 90 tasers and the equipment that goes with them – at a total price tag of just less than $300,000.

Earlier this year, Mayor Amy Goodwin requested that Police Chief Tyke Hunt to submit a plan of action that would train all officers in de-escalation and use of non-lethal force.

That request came after a use-of-force incident where no officers on scene were carrying a Taser.

In other business during Monday’s meeting, Council authorized the mayor to enter into a construction contract that would bring a new walking trail, bicycle pump track, and disc golf course to Cato Park.

The bicycle pump track would be a first for the park. The tracks usually have swoops and banked turns that let riders build up momentum as they cycle.

Altogether, the contract comes to a little more than $278,000.

