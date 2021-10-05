City Council approves 90 new Tasers, improvements for park

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Charleston City Council on Monday night approved 90 new Tasers for the Charleston Police Department, along with some improvements for Cato Park.

Council members passed a resolution authorizing the purchase of 90 tasers and the equipment that goes with them – at a total price tag of just less than $300,000.

Earlier this year, Mayor Amy Goodwin requested that Police Chief Tyke Hunt to submit a plan of action that would train all officers in de-escalation and use of non-lethal force.

That request came after a use-of-force incident where no officers on scene were carrying a Taser.

In other business during Monday’s meeting, Council authorized the mayor to enter into a construction contract that would bring a new walking trail, bicycle pump track, and disc golf course to Cato Park.

The bicycle pump track would be a first for the park. The tracks usually have swoops and banked turns that let riders build up momentum as they cycle.

Altogether, the contract comes to a little more than $278,000.

