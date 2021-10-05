Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 11,348 active cases

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 5, 2021, there are currently 11,348 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been five deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,774 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Deaths reported today are a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate. Those include a 75-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 79-year old female from Raleigh County, a 52-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 94-year old male from Cabell County.

There have been 246,408 cases of COVID-18 in the state of West Virginia since the start of the pandemic.

3,602 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported in the state.

28 counties are color-coded red on the state’s County Alert System map.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

913 people are currently in the hospital battling COVID-19 symptoms, 271 have been admitted to the ICU and 184 are on ventilators.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 57 percent is fully vaccinated.

24,400 additional doses have been given out to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

231,286 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (79), Berkeley (737), Boone (180), Braxton (90), Brooke (81), Cabell (589), Calhoun (20), Clay (37), Doddridge (70), Fayette (305), Gilmer (40), Grant (109), Greenbrier (205), Hampshire (89), Hancock (174), Hardy (79), Harrison (679), Jackson (201), Jefferson (257), Kanawha (966), Lewis (153), Lincoln (133), Logan (235), Marion (538), Marshall (178), Mason (159), McDowell (190), Mercer (455), Mineral (190), Mingo (164), Monongalia (276), Monroe (49), Morgan (73), Nicholas (200), Ohio (141), Pendleton (19), Pleasants (43), Pocahontas (25), Preston (317), Putnam (402), Raleigh (374), Randolph (83), Ritchie (88), Roane (140), Summers (55), Taylor (106), Tucker (39), Tyler (59), Upshur (153), Wayne (318), Webster (62), Wetzel (131), Wirt (42), Wood (639), Wyoming (132). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

