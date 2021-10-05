Advertisement

Educators warn against viral 'slap a teacher challenge' on TikTok

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - TikTok challenges at schools have gone viral lately.

In September, a trend involving bathroom vandalisms circulated throughout the app.

However, just when teachers thought that would be the end of it -- a new month brings a new challenge. This one includes violence.

“How do I protect myself, how do I protect the other students in my class?” said Angela Diamond, a teacher at Vinson Middle School.

Fear for safety concerns teachers like Diamond, who are at the root of the “slap a teacher challenge.” The challenge involves a student slapping a teacher and then running away before getting caught.

Some students at Vinson Middle School say they constantly hear chit-chat regarding these challenges throughout the halls.

“I think the temptation is mostly just to get popular off of it, getting likes or whatever. Mostly just for fame,” said Nick Hurley, a student at Vinson Middle School.

However, the price for fame is not all that it’s cut out to be, especially when any kind of assault is involved.

“I think sometimes kids think, ‘oh I’m a kid, so it’ll be OK,’” Diamond said.

However, the principal says there are legal ramifications that come with any case of assault, as well as a lengthy suspension.

While the attention may be tempting, the consequences outweigh the spark of any kind of temporary fame.

The Vinson Middle School principal is encouraging students to rather start a positive trend and go viral from that.

