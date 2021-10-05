Advertisement

Elevate your weeknight meals

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Families have made countless meals at home over the last year and a half, cycling through comfort foods, new experiments, and weeknight standards.

Most people have found themselves in a rut... again, so maybe it’s time to shake things up!

Camille Styles is a lifestyle expert known for inspiring her audience to live their best lives by combining simplicity with everyday style. She joined Sarah on Studio 3 from Austin, Texas to share her new go-to recipe for fall.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
The shooting was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Friday along Eck Court.
Man killed in Portsmouth shooting; name released
The village of Chesapeake lost the majority of its leaders Monday night in a mass resignation,...
Mayor, several village leaders resign
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
Mingo County deputies arrested Dalton Abbott on murder charges Saturday.
Man charged with murder after fight with neighbor

Latest News

Due to health concerns over continued Covid-19 spikes, the Huntington Regional Chamber of...
Huntington’s Christmas Parade of Lights cancelled
West Virginia 511 camera
Traffic delays reported on I-64 near Cross Lanes following crashes
The science behind energizing your workout
The science behind energizing your workout
Revitalize your outdoor space
Revitalize your outdoor space