Family needs help after UTV crash kills father and leaves mother critically hurt

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Even days later, it’s difficult for Shelby Hatfield to drive by the place where her daughter and son-in-law crashed.

Logan County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Mike LaFauci says they responded to the wreck that evening along Buffalo Creek Highway near Braeholm.

“Our deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash. It was a Ford-150 and a UTV,” LaFauci said.

Deputies said Rusty Nelson and his wife Savannah were driving the UTV on the road when they hit another vehicle head-on, killing Rusty.

“Once they arrived on scene, they learned the occupants of the UTV -- one was dead at the scene and his wife had pretty serious injuries,” LaFauci said.

Among other serious injuries, deputies said Savannah lost her leg in the crash.

“She had to be health-netted to the hospital in Charleston,” LaFauci said.

Savannah’s mom Shelby said Savannah is still in the ICU and deputies said she’s in critical condition. The family is now taking care of their four children and must mourn the loss of rusty. Here is the GoFundMe for the family.

Shelby told WSAZ they held a vigil for Savannah in hopes the strength of prayer will heal.

Deputies said the woman driving the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for some minor injuries.

Logan County Sheriff’s deputies say they are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.