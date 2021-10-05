Advertisement

Huntington’s Christmas Parade of Lights cancelled

Due to health concerns over continued Covid-19 spikes, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel the 2021 Huntington Christmas Parade of Lights.(Storyblocks.com)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 2021 Huntington Christmas Parade of Lights has been cancelled due to ‘concerns over continued COVID-19 spikes”, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday.

A release from the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce read in part, “The Huntington Christmas Parade of Lights is a beloved tradition, but current times call for prioritizing public health and safety. The same difficult decision to cancel the parade was made in 2020 over similar concerns.”

“Our hope is 2022 will be a better year all around and the Christmas Parade of Lights will be back bigger and better,” said Membership Director Robin Turnbull.

