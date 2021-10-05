Late summer in fall weather rolls on and on and on!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A persistent and tepid weather pattern has locked into Appalachia with the signal of a long stay of the warmth for much of October. Tuesday registered a second straight day with highs in the 80s. Showers held off for many until the end of the day into the evening. Now given the stagnation of weather systems across the USA, chances are what you see weather-wise is what you get well into next week.

Now there will be interludes of clouds and showers that if times right will hold afternoon highs in the 70s, otherwise chances look good for some more 80 degree warmth past Columbus day.

Trying to time individual showers is a chancy proposition since spokes of energy and moisture will be spinning our way right through Friday.

By the weekend more in the way of warming sunshine and less in the way of clouds will grace our presence. That’s good news for the Herd’s Saturday homecoming at the Joan and for events like the Bob Evans Farm Festival in Rio Grande and the Jenny Wiley Festival in Prestonsburg.

Well into next week warm air will see overnight lows mainly near 60, a far cry from the 30s needed for the first frost of the season which will have to wait for late month. Bottom line the growing season rolls on unabated for the forecastable future.

