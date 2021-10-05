Advertisement

Man arrested after fatal stabbing in Floyd County

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man was stabbed and killed Monday, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say they responded to a home along State Road Fork just after 3:30 a.m. and found Joshua Holbrook, 28, unresponsive.

The initial investigation indicates a fight between Joshua Holbrook and Danny Waddles resulted in Holbrook suffering a fatal stab wound.

Danny Waddles was arrested and lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center.

Waddles is currently charged with murder.

