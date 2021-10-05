Advertisement

Marshall kicks off homecoming festivities with Unity Walk

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall University football team hopes to break a three-game losing streak as they host Old Dominion Saturday for homecoming.

Festivities kicked off on campus Monday evening with the annual Unity Walk.

People driving by Third and Fifth Avenue saw hundreds of students walking together.

Student organizations made banners with unity themes.

“All these students don’t know each other, but walking together on campus can promote that we are back and better as a student body together and as a whole,” Takira Williams, the Marshall Black United Students president, said. “I think the Unity Walk will definitely help more with us being diverse on campus.”

Maurice Cooley, the Marshall Vice President for Intercultural Affairs, says sometimes just taking an enjoyable walk with someone new can break the ice of separation and distancing. He says we have to take more steps toward breaking down the walls of injustice and hate.

