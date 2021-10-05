Mayor, several village leaders resign

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) – The village of Chesapeake lost the majority of its leaders Monday night in a mass resignation, former Mayor Kimberley Oldaker said.

Oldaker said she, along with four village Council members and the village fiscal officer, resigned during a meeting. The council members who stepped aside are Allen Barrett, Lonnie Sawyers, Larry Estep, and Beth Brown. Lenny Abrams had served as fiscal officer.

The former mayor did not say why she and the others decided to step down but said she would provide more information on Tuesday. She said the resignations only leave councilmen Paul Hart and Nate Ittig.

Ittig is now the acting mayor, Oldaker said.

