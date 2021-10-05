Parade will kick off Rod Run & Doo Wop

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A parade is set Wednesday afternoon to kick off the start of the Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston.

According to city officials, the parade will start at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 on Kanawha Boulevard near Magic Island. The parade lineup will start there at 3:15 p.m.

City officials say a rolling closure will take place as the parade is underway throughout the city. When the parade is over, a cruise-in will happen at Cabela’s at 200 Cross Terrace Blvd.

