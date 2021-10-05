Advertisement

One dead in early morning house fire

A person died in an early morning house fire in Jefferson, West Virginia.(John Green)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JEFFERSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person has died in an early morning house fire.

The call came in around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday at a house on Friday Ln. in Jefferson.

The fire chief told WSAZ that two people were inside when the fire started, but only one of them made it out.

He says the fire started in the living room area and quickly spread to the rest of the house.

Right now, no cause of the fire has been determined, but the fire marshal is being called in to investigate.

Names of those involved haven’t been released.

A WSAZ news crew is on scene gathering information.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

