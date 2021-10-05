Police department adds 2 officers, new K-9 unit
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Dunbar Police Department added two new officers and will soon be getting a new K-9 unit.
On Monday night, Mayor Scott Elliot, a former captain, swore in Daniel Burdette and Roger King as probationary police officers. Both officers are certified, which means they’ll have a shorter training period.
Meanwhile, Dunbar police officers soon will be joined by new furry friend “Voodoo.”
City Council approved Voodoo’s purchase from the city of Fayetteville at a cost of more than $10,000.
Voodoo will begin working the streets of Dunbar soon.
