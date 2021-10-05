Police department adds 2 officers, new K-9 unit

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Dunbar Police Department added two new officers and will soon be getting a new K-9 unit.

On Monday night, Mayor Scott Elliot, a former captain, swore in Daniel Burdette and Roger King as probationary police officers. Both officers are certified, which means they’ll have a shorter training period.

Meanwhile, Dunbar police officers soon will be joined by new furry friend “Voodoo.”

City Council approved Voodoo’s purchase from the city of Fayetteville at a cost of more than $10,000.

Voodoo will begin working the streets of Dunbar soon.

