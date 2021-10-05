Advertisement

Police department adds 2 officers, new K-9 unit

The Dunbar Police Department added two new officers and will soon be getting a new K-9 unit.
The Dunbar Police Department added two new officers and will soon be getting a new K-9 unit.(Dakota News Now)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Dunbar Police Department added two new officers and will soon be getting a new K-9 unit.

On Monday night, Mayor Scott Elliot, a former captain, swore in Daniel Burdette and Roger King as probationary police officers. Both officers are certified, which means they’ll have a shorter training period.

Meanwhile, Dunbar police officers soon will be joined by new furry friend “Voodoo.”

City Council approved Voodoo’s purchase from the city of Fayetteville at a cost of more than $10,000.

Voodoo will begin working the streets of Dunbar soon.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
The shooting was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Friday along Eck Court.
Man killed in Portsmouth shooting; name released
Mingo County deputies arrested Dalton Abbott on murder charges Saturday.
Man charged with murder after fight with neighbor
Governor reiterates “no mandates” on national TV
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting

Latest News

The Putnam County Board of Education has no plans of changing or adjusting their new mask...
Putnam County Board of Education has no plans to change their mask policy
New officers, K9 sworn in to Dunbar PD
New officers, K9 sworn in to Dunbar PD
Bicycle pump track, other improvements coming to Cato Park
Bicycle pump track, other improvements coming to Cato Park
New tasers coming to Charleston Police
New tasers coming to Charleston Police