The science behind energizing your workout

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Did the pandemic throw off your workout routine? Are you having a hard time getting motivated to get back into the gym? A recent survey found that 79 percent of people feel happier when they stick to a regular exercise routine. However, 51 percent said sitting at their desks for eight hours each day drains them of the energy and motivation to workout. But is there a way to trick your brain to get that daily workout in?

A good workout may not be as hard to achieve as you may think. First, know your fatigue triggers, a long day at work, too many zoom calls, a bad meeting, you will need to go into your workout with a fresh mind. When you work out when you are tired, your brain thinks your limits are less than they are, causing your workouts to be shorter and less impactful. Instead distract your mind by thinking positive thoughts and smiling through the pain.

A recent study published in the journal of human sport and exercise says ‘The Eye of the Tiger’ may be one of the best motivational songs of all time! Music alters perception of effort. Inspirational jams may help active people improve their endurance running capacity and speed. Also, the right beverage can give your brain more “go” power. According to a study in the journal of physiology, cycling participants who wet their mouth with a sports drink finished a time trial at least a minute ahead of the control group.

Make sure you do not workout past your actual limits. A lot of times, your muscles aren’t always the boss of your workout, and they will push harder for longer if your brain asks them to. If you ever feel dizzy, nauseated, or like you might pass out, pump the brakes.

