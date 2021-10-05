Advertisement

Semi-tropical week in October

Summer feel in October
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Oct. 4, 2021
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It may be the first week of October, but the weather will have a distinctly early September feel for the foreseeable future. So right on through a Herd homecoming Saturday and the Bob Evans Farm and the Jenny Wiley Fests in Rio Grande (on the Homestead) and Prestonsburg respectively the weather will feature a taste of Mallory Dick in Key west and Montego Bay in Jamaica. That spells warm and humid days under a beautiful tropical sky with a daily risk of a shower or thundershower through Friday.

Specifically Tuesday will dawn with a red sky sunrise and temperatures near 60. As the day progresses, clouds will tower to the heavens amidst a late season tropical sun. Highs will top out near 80 as a shower of thundershower roams into our region.

Now if you rubber stamp that forecast through Friday, even Saturday, then you will have the gist of the stagnant pattern that we are slowly emerging into. Highs late week will back off into the comfy 70s though high humidity levels will make it feel sticky at times when the sun shines.

By Sunday (if not Saturday) warmer, drier air will arrive from the desert. That dry air figures to suppress rain formation Sunday into next week though especially areas from Charleston eastward can still see a Sunday shower.

