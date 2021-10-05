Advertisement

SNAP benefits increase for families

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Big changes are coming for those who use SNAP benefits.

Families should notice the difference in their October benefits.

The increase comes as part of the USDA’s review of the food stamp program as required under the 2018 farm bill.

In its re-evaluation, USDA was driven by the latest available data on the four key factors identified in the 2018 Farm Bill: current food prices, what Americans typically eat, dietary guidance, and the nutrients in food items. For example, the revised plan includes more fish and red and orange vegetables to align with recommendations in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025.

The last time Thrifty Foods increased was in 2006. Before that, it was in 1999. It’s the largest increase in the program’s history.

“Folks, we’re running out by the third week of the month or so, we’re hoping that this increase extends and allows families to pay for groceries,” said Secretary Eric Friedlander, with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. " One in eight people face hunger issues in the United States. That’s 1 in 7 people in Kentucky.”

The aid boost is being packaged with a major revision to the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan, which estimates the cost to purchase groceries for a family of four and guides the way the government calculates benefits.

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA. For a family of four receiving the maximum benefit, they’ll get $835 a month -- up from $782.

“We want to encourage anyone who thinks they might be eligible to sign up,” Friedlander said.

There are multiple ways to apply for SNAP benefits in Kentucky:

Kentucky is one of 10 states participating that allows SNAP recipients to grocery shop online using Walmart.com or Amazon.com.

West Virginia and Ohio residents are also eligible to receive the increase.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The village of Chesapeake lost the majority of its leaders Monday night in a mass resignation,...
Mayor, several village leaders resign
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
The shooting was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Friday along Eck Court.
Man killed in Portsmouth shooting; name released
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
Mingo County deputies arrested Dalton Abbott on murder charges Saturday.
Man charged with murder after fight with neighbor

Latest News

Woman dies in early morning house fire
Woman dies in early morning house fire
A parade is set Wednesday afternoon to kick off the start of the Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston.
Parade will kick off Rod Run & Doo Wop
An aide from Horace Mann Middle School was terminated Monday night during a Kanawha County...
Aide fired due to ‘inappropriate incidents’ in classroom
Due to health concerns over continued Covid-19 spikes, the Huntington Regional Chamber of...
Huntington’s Christmas Parade of Lights cancelled