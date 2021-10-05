SNAP benefits increase for families

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Big changes are coming for those who use SNAP benefits.

Families should notice the difference in their October benefits.

The increase comes as part of the USDA’s review of the food stamp program as required under the 2018 farm bill.

In its re-evaluation, USDA was driven by the latest available data on the four key factors identified in the 2018 Farm Bill: current food prices, what Americans typically eat, dietary guidance, and the nutrients in food items. For example, the revised plan includes more fish and red and orange vegetables to align with recommendations in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025.

The last time Thrifty Foods increased was in 2006. Before that, it was in 1999. It’s the largest increase in the program’s history.

“Folks, we’re running out by the third week of the month or so, we’re hoping that this increase extends and allows families to pay for groceries,” said Secretary Eric Friedlander, with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. " One in eight people face hunger issues in the United States. That’s 1 in 7 people in Kentucky.”

The aid boost is being packaged with a major revision to the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan, which estimates the cost to purchase groceries for a family of four and guides the way the government calculates benefits.

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA. For a family of four receiving the maximum benefit, they’ll get $835 a month -- up from $782.

“We want to encourage anyone who thinks they might be eligible to sign up,” Friedlander said.

There are multiple ways to apply for SNAP benefits in Kentucky:

Apply online at kynect.ky.gov/benefits/s/getstartedbenefits

Apply by phone by calling 1-855-306-8959

Apply in person at your local benefits office

Apply by mail or fax by downloading and submitting a paper application

Kentucky is one of 10 states participating that allows SNAP recipients to grocery shop online using Walmart.com or Amazon.com.

West Virginia and Ohio residents are also eligible to receive the increase.

