Traffic delays reported on I-64 near Cross Lanes following crashes

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two accidents are causing some traffic delays in the westbound lanes of I-64 near Cross Lanes.

The first happened near the 48 mile marker near the Cross Lanes westbound entrance ramp.

The fast lane is shut down at this time.

A bit later, a two car accident was reported near miler marker 47 just passed the Cross Lanes exit.

The middle and fast lane are shut down for the accident.

No injuries were reported.

