Advertisement

Traffic delays reported on I-64 near Cross Lanes following crashes

West Virginia 511 camera
West Virginia 511 camera(WV 511)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two accidents are causing some traffic delays in the westbound lanes of I-64 near Cross Lanes.

The first happened near the 48 mile marker near the Cross Lanes westbound entrance ramp.

The fast lane is shut down at this time.

A bit later, a two car accident was reported near miler marker 47 just passed the Cross Lanes exit.

The middle and fast lane are shut down for the accident.

No injuries were reported.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
The shooting was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Friday along Eck Court.
Man killed in Portsmouth shooting; name released
The village of Chesapeake lost the majority of its leaders Monday night in a mass resignation,...
Mayor, several village leaders resign
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
Mingo County deputies arrested Dalton Abbott on murder charges Saturday.
Man charged with murder after fight with neighbor

Latest News

Due to health concerns over continued Covid-19 spikes, the Huntington Regional Chamber of...
Huntington’s Christmas Parade of Lights cancelled
Elevate your weeknight meals
Elevate your weeknight meals
The science behind energizing your workout
The science behind energizing your workout
Revitalize your outdoor space
Revitalize your outdoor space