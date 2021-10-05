Advertisement

West Virginia Kids Count honors Champions of Children

By Joseph Payton
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tuesday was a day to celebrate. West Virginia Kids Count honored its 2021 Champions of Children. It’s an event that Executive Director Tricia Kingrey has been looking forward to.

“These are people who spend day in and ay out, both professionally and personally making a difference in the lives of West Virginia’s kids,” Kingrey said.

Kingrey says their overall champion for 2021 was a no-brainer: award-winning actress Jennifer Garner.

“Both on and off the screen, she represents the best of West Virginia. But, most importantly, her commitment to kids on the ground level here has been extraordinary,” Kingrey said.

That wasn’t the only reason for celebration. The organization also released its 2021 data book, which is an essential tool that drives decisions to help kids.

“Employment has actually gone up since we last published the data book. High school dropout rates are going down. Vaccinations are going up. So those are the positive things that we can report on today,” Kingrey said.

But the work continues even after this celebration. Kingrey said they have a lot of work to do.

“We still struggle in so many areas. But today we are here to celebrate all that is good in West Virginia and, by lifting up our Champions of Children, we’ll do just that,” Kingrey said.

