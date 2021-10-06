Advertisement

911 call released in Milton murder case

By Joseph Payton
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Carl Rose Jr. faces up to 40 years in prison. He is charged with second-degree murder after police say he fatally shot James Oldham at a Milton gas station in May.

“This is not a murder, but it still certainly is a human tragedy,” said Rose’s defense attorney Mike Woelfel.

WSAZ has obtained the 911 recording from a caller who says she saw the victim, James Oldham, driving erratically and was concerned for the safety of a woman in the car. She followed him off Interstate 64 to a gas station in Milton.

She says, at that point, the situation escalated quickly.

“He is hitting her with something, he is trying to pull her out of the car,” said the caller. “Oh God, there is a guy with a gun. He saw the guy try to hurt that lady. Someone needs to get up here quick.”

The woman says Oldham was in Rose’s face and that’s when Rose opened fire.

“He’s got the guy at gunpoint right now. Oh God, he just shot! There’s shots everywhere. Oh God, he’s down!” said the caller.

Police say Rose shot Oldham and continued to fire as Oldham tried to run away. Oldham died at the scene. But the 911 caller said repeatedly Rose was only trying to help the lady in the car.

“The guy that shot her was trying to protect her because the guy was hitting her. He was hurting her,” said the caller.

“I really think that’s what happened here. There was no malice, there was no premeditation. It’s a tragedy, but to me, it is not a criminal act,” Woelfel said.

Name of shooting victim released; man charged with second-degree murder

