AEP | Planned outage for repairs in Lincoln County
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - AEP crews are working to replace a voltage regulator at a substation.
A planned outage Wednesday will affect around 1,100 customers in communities of Branchland, Hamlin, West Hamlin and Salt Rock.
AEP crews say repairs at the Sheridan substation requires the use of a crane for installation.
The outage will begin at 9 a.m. and all work should be complete by or before 1 p.m.
Schools and most businesses have been transferred to other sources and should not be affected by the work.
