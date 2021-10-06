AEP | Planned outage for repairs in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - AEP crews are working to replace a voltage regulator at a substation.

A planned outage Wednesday will affect around 1,100 customers in communities of Branchland, Hamlin, West Hamlin and Salt Rock.

AEP crews say repairs at the Sheridan substation requires the use of a crane for installation.

The outage will begin at 9 a.m. and all work should be complete by or before 1 p.m.

Schools and most businesses have been transferred to other sources and should not be affected by the work.

